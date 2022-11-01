Watch CBS News
NYPD: Man dead, woman injured in shooting outside NYCHA building in Sheepshead Bay

NEW YORK -- There was a deadly shooting outside a NYCHA building in Sheepshead Bay, Brooklyn, on Monday night, just steps from a playground.

Police say someone opened fire just after 5 p.m., near the corner of Avenue V and Norstrand Avenue.

A 29-year-old man was shot in the chest. He was pronounced dead at Brookdale University Hospital.

A 19-year-old woman was shot in the chest, knee, and right hip. She is in stable condition.

So far, no arrests have been made.

