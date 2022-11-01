NYPD: Man dead, woman injured in shooting outside NYCHA building in Sheepshead Bay
NEW YORK -- There was a deadly shooting outside a NYCHA building in Sheepshead Bay, Brooklyn, on Monday night, just steps from a playground.
Police say someone opened fire just after 5 p.m., near the corner of Avenue V and Norstrand Avenue.
A 29-year-old man was shot in the chest. He was pronounced dead at Brookdale University Hospital.
A 19-year-old woman was shot in the chest, knee, and right hip. She is in stable condition.
So far, no arrests have been made.
Thanks for reading CBS NEWS.
Create your free account or log in
for more features.
for more features.