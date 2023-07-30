Watch CBS News
NYPD: Man beat woman with stuffed sock inside elevator in Manhattan

Woman recovering after attack in elevator in Manhattan
Woman recovering after attack in elevator in Manhattan 00:24

NEW YORK -- The NYPD is trying to find a man who allegedly beat a woman inside an elevator at a building in Manhattan

The suspect had an unknown object stuffed inside a sock and repeatedly hit the woman, 26, over the head with it, according to investigators. 

It happened Saturday afternoon inside a building on East 27th Street and Third Avenue. 

2037-23-robbery-13-pct-07-29-23.jpg
NYPD

The suspect also took $25 from the woman's purse, police said. 

The woman was in stable condition at Bellevue Hospital. 

Anyone with any information is asked to call the NYPD's Crime Stoppers hotline at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477), or for Spanish, 1-888-57-PISTA (74782). You can also submit a tip via their website or via DM on Twitter, @NYPDTips. All calls are kept confidential.  

