NYPD: Man beat woman with stuffed sock inside elevator in Manhattan

Woman recovering after attack in elevator in Manhattan

NEW YORK -- The NYPD is trying to find a man who allegedly beat a woman inside an elevator at a building in Manhattan.

The suspect had an unknown object stuffed inside a sock and repeatedly hit the woman, 26, over the head with it, according to investigators.

It happened Saturday afternoon inside a building on East 27th Street and Third Avenue.

The suspect also took $25 from the woman's purse, police said.

The woman was in stable condition at Bellevue Hospital.

Anyone with any information is asked to call the NYPD's Crime Stoppers hotline at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477), or for Spanish, 1-888-57-PISTA (74782). You can also submit a tip via their website or via DM on Twitter, @NYPDTips. All calls are kept confidential.