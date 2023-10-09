NYPD: Man and bystander shot during dispute in Inwood

NYPD: Bystander shot during dispute in Inwood

NEW YORK -- Two people, including an innocent bystander, were shot during a dispute in Inwood, police said.

It happened Monday morning on 10th Avenue and West 206th Street.

Investigators said the intended target was a 20-year-old man who got into an argument with another person.

The bystander, a 42-year-old man, was shot in the hand.

There was no immediate word on how serious their injuries were.