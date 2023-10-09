Watch CBS News
NYPD: Man and bystander shot during dispute in Inwood

By CBS New York Team

/ CBS New York

NEW YORK -- Two people, including an innocent bystander, were shot during a dispute in Inwood, police said. 

It happened Monday morning on 10th Avenue and West 206th Street. 

Investigators said the intended target was a 20-year-old man who got into an argument with another person. 

The bystander, a 42-year-old man, was shot in the hand.

There was no immediate word on how serious their injuries were. 

First published on October 9, 2023 / 12:21 PM

© 2023 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

