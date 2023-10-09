NYPD: Man and bystander shot during dispute in Inwood
NEW YORK -- Two people, including an innocent bystander, were shot during a dispute in Inwood, police said.
It happened Monday morning on 10th Avenue and West 206th Street.
Investigators said the intended target was a 20-year-old man who got into an argument with another person.
The bystander, a 42-year-old man, was shot in the hand.
There was no immediate word on how serious their injuries were.
Thanks for reading CBS NEWS.
Create your free account or log in
for more features.
for more features.