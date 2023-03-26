NYPD: Man accused of robbing subway riders in Manhattan and Queens

NEW YORK -- Investigators are searching for a man accused in a subway robbery spree.

According to police, the suspect last struck on March 4 when he allegedly robbed a 45-year-old man at knifepoint on a J train in Lower Manhattan.

He stole the man's camera, police said.

The same suspect is accused of stealing cellphones in at least two other daytime robberies at subway stations in Manhattan and Queens.

