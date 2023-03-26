Watch CBS News
Local News

NYPD: Man accused of robbing subway riders in Manhattan and Queens

By CBS New York Team

/ CBS New York

NYPD: Man accused in subway robbery spree
NYPD: Man accused in subway robbery spree 00:33

NEW YORK -- Investigators are searching for a man accused in a subway robbery spree. 

According to police, the suspect last struck on March 4 when he allegedly robbed a 45-year-old man at knifepoint on a J train in Lower Manhattan. 

He stole the man's camera, police said. 

The same suspect is accused of stealing cellphones in at least two other daytime robberies at subway stations in Manhattan and Queens

Anyone with any information is asked to call the NYPD's Crime Stoppers hotline at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477), or for Spanish, 1-888-57-PISTA (74782). You can also submit a tip via their website or via DM on Twitter, @NYPDTips. All calls are kept confidential.  

CBS New York Team
wcbs-cbs2-new-york-logo.jpg

The CBS New York team is a group of experienced journalists who bring you the content on CBSNewYork.com.

First published on March 26, 2023 / 9:31 AM

© 2023 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.