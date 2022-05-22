NYPD makes arrest in deadly stabbing in Flushing, Queens
NEW YORK -- Police are investigating a deadly stabbing in Queens.
The incident happened just after 2 a.m. on Sunday on 57th Road in Flushing.
Police said the 41-year-old victim, identified as Yat Wong, was stabbed multiple times, and died at the scene.
Investigators said they saw the suspect climbing down a balcony and arrested him. Yang Zhang, 35, was charged with murder and burglary.
Thanks for reading CBS NEWS.
Create your free account or log in
for more features.
for more features.