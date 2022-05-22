Watch CBS News
NYPD makes arrest in deadly stabbing in Flushing, Queens

By CBSNewYork Team

/ CBS New York

NEW YORK -- Police are investigating a deadly stabbing in Queens.

The incident happened just after 2 a.m. on Sunday on 57th Road in Flushing.

Police said the 41-year-old victim, identified as Yat Wong, was stabbed multiple times, and died at the scene.

Investigators said they saw the suspect climbing down a balcony and arrested him. Yang Zhang, 35, was charged with murder and burglary. 

First published on May 22, 2022 / 7:16 PM

© 2022 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

