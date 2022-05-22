NYPD makes arrest in deadly stabbing in Flushing, Queens

Police make arrest in fatal stabbing of man in Flushing, Queens

Police make arrest in fatal stabbing of man in Flushing, Queens

Police make arrest in fatal stabbing of man in Flushing, Queens

NEW YORK -- Police are investigating a deadly stabbing in Queens.

The incident happened just after 2 a.m. on Sunday on 57th Road in Flushing.

Police said the 41-year-old victim, identified as Yat Wong, was stabbed multiple times, and died at the scene.

Investigators said they saw the suspect climbing down a balcony and arrested him. Yang Zhang, 35, was charged with murder and burglary.