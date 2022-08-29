NYPD looking for motorcycle driver following deadly crash in The Rockaways
NEW YORK -- Police are looking for a motorcycle driver who ran away after being involved in a deadly crash in The Rockaways.
Police say two men were riding on the motorcycle on the boardwalk and hit a 55-year-old man who was walking at Beach 49th Street in Edgemere at just after 3 p.m. on Monday.
The pedestrian has minor injuries, but a passenger on the motorcycle was thrown from the cycle and died at the scene.
Thanks for reading CBS NEWS.
Create your free account or log in
for more features.
for more features.