NYPD looking for motorcycle driver following deadly crash in The Rockaways

By CBS New York Team

/ CBS New York

NEW YORK -- Police are looking for a motorcycle driver who ran away after being involved in a deadly crash in The Rockaways.

Police say two men were riding on the motorcycle on the boardwalk and hit a 55-year-old man who was walking at Beach 49th Street in Edgemere at just after 3 p.m. on Monday.

The pedestrian has minor injuries, but a passenger on the motorcycle was thrown from the cycle and died at the scene.

First published on August 29, 2022 / 7:43 PM

© 2022 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

