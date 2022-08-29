NYPD looking for motorcycle driver following deadly crash in The Rockaways

NEW YORK -- Police are looking for a motorcycle driver who ran away after being involved in a deadly crash in The Rockaways.

Police say two men were riding on the motorcycle on the boardwalk and hit a 55-year-old man who was walking at Beach 49th Street in Edgemere at just after 3 p.m. on Monday.

The pedestrian has minor injuries, but a passenger on the motorcycle was thrown from the cycle and died at the scene.