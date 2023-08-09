Watch CBS News
Crime

NYPD looking for driver of dark-colored SUV in deadly Bronx hit-and-run

By CBS New York Team

/ CBS New York

Man on e-bike struck and killed in Bronx hit-and-run
Man on e-bike struck and killed in Bronx hit-and-run 00:18

NEW YORK -- Police are looking for the driver who struck and killed a bicyclist in the Bronx.

Investigators said the crash happened at around 5:30 a.m. on Wednesday.

Police said a man on an e-bike was struck on Tiffany Street in the Hunts Point section of the borough.

The victim, who was 29 years old, died at the hospital.

Police said a dark-colored SUV fled the scene.

Anyone with any information is asked to call the NYPD's Crime Stoppers hotline at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477), or for Spanish, 1-888-57-PISTA (74782). You can also submit a tip via their website or via DM on Twitter, @NYPDTips. All calls are kept confidential.  

CBS New York Team
wcbs-cbs2-new-york-logo.jpg

The CBS New York team is a group of experienced journalists who bring you the content on CBSNewYork.com.

First published on August 9, 2023 / 11:17 AM

© 2023 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.