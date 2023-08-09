NYPD looking for driver of dark-colored SUV in deadly Bronx hit-and-run
NEW YORK -- Police are looking for the driver who struck and killed a bicyclist in the Bronx.
Investigators said the crash happened at around 5:30 a.m. on Wednesday.
Police said a man on an e-bike was struck on Tiffany Street in the Hunts Point section of the borough.
The victim, who was 29 years old, died at the hospital.
Police said a dark-colored SUV fled the scene.
Anyone with any information is asked to call the NYPD's Crime Stoppers hotline at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477), or for Spanish, 1-888-57-PISTA (74782). You can also submit a tip via their website or via DM on Twitter, @NYPDTips. All calls are kept confidential.
