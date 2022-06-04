NYPD looking for 3 men in shooting of Bronx livery cab driver

NYPD: 3 wanted after cab driver shot in the Bronx

NEW YORK - Police have released surveillance photos of three men wanted after a livery cab driver was shot in the Bronx.

It happened early Thursday morning in Parkchester.

According to police, the men were inside the 59-year-old driver's car when he was shot in the torso.

The driver was taken to Jacobi Hospital in critical but stable condition.

Police said the driver still had his wallet after the shooting and a motive remains unclear.

Anyone with any information is asked to call the NYPD's Crime Stoppers hotline at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477), or for Spanish, 1-888-57-PISTA (74782). You can also submit a tip via their website or via DM on Twitter, @NYPDTips. All calls are kept confidential.