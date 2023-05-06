Watch CBS News
Local News

NYPD lieutenant hospitalized after getting struck by passing car during traffic stop in Manhattan

By CBS New York Team

/ CBS New York

CBS News Live
CBS News New York Live

NEW YORK -- An NYPD lieutenant was hospitalized after he was struck by a vehicle during a traffic stop in Manhattan

Police said a passing car's side mirror struck the lieutenant in the head on 207th Street and 9th Avenue in Inwood

It happened at around 4 a.m. Saturday. 

The driver of the passing car did not stop, police said, and investigators were searching for a black Dodge. 

The lieutenant is expected to be OK. 

CBS New York Team
wcbs-cbs2-new-york-logo.jpg

The CBS New York team is a group of experienced journalists who bring you the content on CBSNewYork.com.

First published on May 6, 2023 / 9:16 AM

© 2023 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.