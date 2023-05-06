NYPD lieutenant hospitalized after getting struck by passing car during traffic stop in Manhattan
NEW YORK -- An NYPD lieutenant was hospitalized after he was struck by a vehicle during a traffic stop in Manhattan.
Police said a passing car's side mirror struck the lieutenant in the head on 207th Street and 9th Avenue in Inwood.
It happened at around 4 a.m. Saturday.
The driver of the passing car did not stop, police said, and investigators were searching for a black Dodge.
The lieutenant is expected to be OK.
