NYPD lieutenant hospitalized after getting struck by passing car during traffic stop in Manhattan

NEW YORK -- An NYPD lieutenant was hospitalized after he was struck by a vehicle during a traffic stop in Manhattan.

Police said a passing car's side mirror struck the lieutenant in the head on 207th Street and 9th Avenue in Inwood.

It happened at around 4 a.m. Saturday.

The driver of the passing car did not stop, police said, and investigators were searching for a black Dodge.

The lieutenant is expected to be OK.