NYPD: Major crime decreased overall in June 2023 compared to 2022

By CBS New York Team

/ CBS New York

NYPD reports 16.8% drop in shootings in June compared to 2022
NYPD reports 16.8% drop in shootings in June compared to 2022 00:46

NEW YORK -- Amid a rash of gun violence across New York City, the NYPD is offering some hopeful news.

Thursday, the department released crime statistics for the month of June.

Police say major crime decreased overall when compared to June 2022.

There was a nearly 17% drop in shooting incidents, and murder, rape and robbery incidents also all went down.

"We can see steady progress in the NYPD's fight against violence and disorder, and as we head into the summer months, we are confident that our work will continue to make a positive impact on this city and improve the lives of all the people we serve," interim New York City Police Commissioner Edward Caban said.

Still, there were some upticks in violence in June. Crime in the transit system increased by 18%, and car and motorcycle thefts saw a nearly 23% increase.

