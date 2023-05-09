Watch CBS News
Crime

NYPD: Joseph King escaped from custody in Brooklyn

By Jesse Zanger

/ CBS New York

CBS News Live
CBS News New York Live

NEW YORK - New York City police said a prisoner escaped their custody Monday afternoon, and they want your help finding him. 

According to the NYPD, Joseph King, 21, was being taken to Brooklyn Central Booking at around 5:45 p.m. after being arrested on assault and grand larceny charges. 

Police said he was able to slip a hand out of his handcuffs, and took off running. 

106-23-escaped-prisoner-84-pct-5-8-23-photo-1.jpg
NYPD

King was last seen running into the Hoyt-Schermerhorn Street subway station. 

Police say King is 5'7", approximately 145 pounds, and has a distinct tattoo with "E4M" written in large letters on his neck. He was  wearing a black jacket, gray pants, a floral print, multi-colored shirt and black sneakers. 

1206-23-escaped-prisoner-84-pct-5-8-23-photo-2.png
NYPD

Anyone with any information is asked to call the NYPD's Crime Stoppers hotline at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477), or for Spanish, 1-888-57-PISTA (74782). You can also submit a tip via their website or via DM on Twitter, @NYPDTips. All calls are kept confidential.  

First published on May 9, 2023 / 9:48 AM

© 2023 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.