NYPD: Joseph King escaped from custody in Brooklyn

NEW YORK - New York City police said a prisoner escaped their custody Monday afternoon, and they want your help finding him.

According to the NYPD, Joseph King, 21, was being taken to Brooklyn Central Booking at around 5:45 p.m. after being arrested on assault and grand larceny charges.

Police said he was able to slip a hand out of his handcuffs, and took off running.

NYPD

King was last seen running into the Hoyt-Schermerhorn Street subway station.

Police say King is 5'7", approximately 145 pounds, and has a distinct tattoo with "E4M" written in large letters on his neck. He was wearing a black jacket, gray pants, a floral print, multi-colored shirt and black sneakers.

NYPD

Anyone with any information is asked to call the NYPD's Crime Stoppers hotline at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477), or for Spanish, 1-888-57-PISTA (74782). You can also submit a tip via their website or via DM on Twitter, @NYPDTips. All calls are kept confidential.