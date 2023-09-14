NYPD: Jeep being chased by Yonkers Police causes wrong-way crash on Major Deegan Expressway

NEW YORK -- An SUV that was being chased by police drove the wrong way on the Major Deegan Expressway and crashed into another car Wednesday night.

It happened around 8 p.m. near the Bronx-Yonkers border.

The NYPD said a Jeep Cherokee was being chased by Yonkers Police when it drove the wrong way into the northbound lanes. The Jeep then hit a Honda Accord with two people inside.

The driver of the Jeep fled the scene. The people inside the Honda were taken to Jacobi Hospital and are expected to survive their injuries.