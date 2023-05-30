NYPD: Jean Jabouin, 78, missing from nursing home in Kew Gardens, Queens

NEW YORK - The NYPD is asking for help finding 78-year-old Jean Jabouin, who is missing from a Queens nursing home.

Jabouin was last seen around 10:15 a.m. Monday leaving the facility on Grenfell Street in Kew Gardens.

He is described as 5 feet 3 inches tall, 130 pounds and bald. He was last seen wearing a plaid button-down shirt, khaki pants and black boots.

Police say he is known to frequent the Howard Beach area.

Anyone with information about his whereabouts is asked to call the NYPD's Crime Stoppers hotline at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477), or for Spanish, 1-888-57-PISTA (74782). You can also submit a tip via their website or via DM on Twitter, @NYPDTips. All calls are kept confidential.