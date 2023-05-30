Watch CBS News
Crime

NYPD: Jean Jabouin, 78, missing from nursing home in Kew Gardens, Queens

By CBS New York Team

/ CBS New York

Man reported missing from Queens nursing home
Man reported missing from Queens nursing home 00:29

NEW YORK - The NYPD is asking for help finding 78-year-old Jean Jabouin, who is missing from a Queens nursing home.

Jabouin was last seen around 10:15 a.m. Monday leaving the facility on Grenfell Street in Kew Gardens.

He is described as 5 feet 3 inches tall, 130 pounds and bald. He was last seen wearing a plaid button-down shirt, khaki pants and black boots. 

Police say he is known to frequent the Howard Beach area. 

Anyone with information about his whereabouts is asked to call the NYPD's Crime Stoppers hotline at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477), or for Spanish, 1-888-57-PISTA (74782). You can also submit a tip via their website or via DM on Twitter, @NYPDTips. All calls are kept confidential.  

CBS New York Team
wcbs-cbs2-new-york-logo.jpg

The CBS New York team is a group of experienced journalists who bring you the content on CBSNewYork.com.

First published on May 30, 2023 / 7:26 AM

© 2023 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.