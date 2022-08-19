Watch CBS News
NYPD issues emergency rules for receiving a concealed carry handgun license

By CBS New York Team

/ CBS New York

NEW YORK - The NYPD has just issued emergency rules for receiving a concealed carry handgun license. 

This comes after the U.S. Supreme Court struck down New York's restrictive handgun laws, which required a good reason to carry. 

Applicants will have to show they understand how to use a gun, and how they will safeguard it when not in use, among other things. 

The new rules take effect Sept. 1, and apply to new and existing applications for a permit. 

First published on August 19, 2022 / 6:05 PM

© 2022 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

