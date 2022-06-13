Watch CBS News
New York News

Suspicious package reported near Port Authority Bus Terminal deemed no threat

By CBS New York Team

/ CBS New York

CBS News Live
CBS News New York Live

NEW YORK -- A suspicious package caused a scare Sunday night near the Port Authority Bus Terminal.

It was discovered at about 8 p.m. at Eighth Avenue and 42nd Street.

As a result, bus service was suspended for about two hours and Eighth Avenue was shut down while the Bomb Squad and police investigated.

They later determined hair products and food items were inside.

The street has reopened and bus service has resumed.

CBS New York Team
wcbs-cbs2-new-york-logo.jpg

The CBS New York team is a group of experienced journalists who bring you the content on CBSNewYork.com.

First published on June 12, 2022 / 9:57 PM

© 2022 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

EMERGENCY COMPONENT - LOCAL

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.