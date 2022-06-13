Suspicious package reported near Port Authority Bus Terminal deemed no threat
NEW YORK -- A suspicious package caused a scare Sunday night near the Port Authority Bus Terminal.
It was discovered at about 8 p.m. at Eighth Avenue and 42nd Street.
As a result, bus service was suspended for about two hours and Eighth Avenue was shut down while the Bomb Squad and police investigated.
They later determined hair products and food items were inside.
The street has reopened and bus service has resumed.
