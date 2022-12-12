NYPD investigating following triple shooting in Jackson Heights, Queens

NEW YORK -- Three people were recovering Sunday night after getting shot near a busy intersection in Jackson Heights, Queens.

A section of 94th Street remained closed off as part of the investigation. The shooting happened in front of that bodega, and it's still not clear what triggered it.

The sight of a crime scene in this neighborhood is not all that unheard of, but it is concerning all the same.

"I think it's not safe to be around here in this neighborhood," said a woman named Stephanie.

Stephanie works just feet away from where police say three men were shot. The victims, a 23-year-old, a 24-year-old, and a 55-year-old, are all expected to survive.

"It is really worrying to be around this kind of violence. It shouldn't be happening, and it's crazy because it's not only happening here but all in New York," Stephanie said.

Two of the victims were shot in the leg. One was shot in the hip, police said. One of the victims was loaded into the back of an ambulance and taken to Elmhurst Hospital.

The initial call came in at around 6 p.m. First responders were on the scene within minutes. One witness said whatever happened in the buildup to the shooting, started down the block.

"I hear five shots in front of the laundry and see one guy run to Roosevelt Avenue," a man named Milo said.

That laundromat is around the corner from the bodega where the victims were found injured.

There was no immediate word of any arrests, or a motive, but CBS2 has learned from a source that none of the victims have any prior arrests.