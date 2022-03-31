NYPD investigating execution-style killing of 26-year-old man in Queens

NEW YORK -- There has been more deadly gun violence in the city.

The NYPD is looking for a suspect who shot another man execution style in Far Rockaway, Queens, last weekend, CBS2's Natalie Duddridge reported Thursday.

Surveillance video shows two men walking along Grassmere Terrace near Ocean Crest on Saturday night. The gunman then turns and shoots 26-year-old Peter Panthier in the head twice.

The shooter ran off, leaving Panthier for dead. He was rushed to the hospital, but did not survive.

"Oh my god," the victim's neighbor said.

His neighbor said he was a bright, kind young man who was often seen helping his grandfather.

"I have two boys. I wish one of them was as sweet as him," the neighbor said.

Duddridge spoke to Panthier's mother off camera. She said the family moved from the Caribbean island of Dominica to East New York more than a year ago. She said her son was very smart and studied economics. She doesn't know why someone would kill him.

Police sources said Panthier had no criminal record and no evidence of gang ties.

"Very sweet kid. Very quiet, very nice," the neighbor said.

"How can you do such things? It's unfair," another person said.

The victim's family said they had never seen the suspect before and added their son was quiet and came to New York for better work opportunities.