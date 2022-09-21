NYPD investigating double shooting in Staten Island apartment building

NEW YORK -- Police are looking for answers following a double shooting on Staten Island. A grandmother was killed and a man was wounded inside an apartment building.

Early Wednesday morning, police say they received a call that two people were shot inside a unit at a Fox Hills building. CBS2's Natalie Duddridge spoke to the grandmother's son, who showed up in complete disbelief.

"She didn't deserve to go this way," Geoffrey Mason said.

Mason was trying to comprehend why someone would kill his mother -- he identified as 61-year-old Nadine Mason -- in her own home.

"I don't know who the person was or the reason it was for. To lose someone so tragically like this, it's heartbreaking," Geoffrey Mason said.

Police said a man, who they believe knew the residents, entered the apartment at 260 Park Hill Ave. and shot Nadine Mason in the head. She was pronounced deceased. A 43-year-old man was also shot in the shoulder. He is stable at a local hospital. Police believe he was also living at the home. Neighbors said he was a friend.

"The young man, I know him. He's from my building. But evidently, he'll be all right. I guess he'll be able to tell the story better than anybody can. It's sad. My heart goes out to her kids and her family," Adreala Ames said.

The grandmother's son said he doesn't know the 43-year-old and has no idea who the suspect is, or what the motive could be. He said his mom used a walker, and kept to herself, and mostly looked after her grandkids. He hasn't had the heart to tell them yet.

"The hardest thing for this is me having to explain to my children their grandmother is no longer here ... who she adored. They would come here and spend weekends with her and she'd just spoil them to death. Anything they wanted, they got," Geoffrey Mason said.

Police said the suspect fled. They conducted a large search of the area on Wednesday morning. No suspect description has been given. Police are asking neighbors for as much information as possible.

Anyone with any information is asked to call the NYPD's Crime Stoppers hotline at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477), or for Spanish, 1-888-57-PISTA (74782). You can also submit a tip via their website or via DM on Twitter, @NYPDTips. All calls are kept confidential.