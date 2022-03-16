NYPD investigating double shooting in Bronx

NEW YORK -- The NYPD says two men were shot in the Bronx on Tuesday night.

A 29-year-old man was killed and his brother was wounded. CBS2 has learned the brother is in stable condition at an area hospital after being shot in the leg.

The incident happened at around 7:30 p.m. on East 161st Street in the Concourse section of the borough.

There was no immediate word on what led up to the shooting and no arrest have been made.