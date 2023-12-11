Body found at playground in NYC's Central Park, police say
NEW YORK -- Police are investigating after a body was discovered Monday at a playground in Central Park.
Investigators say a man was found dead at Heckscher Playground near Central Park South and 62nd Street.
His cause of death remains under investigation. No further details have been released.
CBS New York has a crew headed to the scene and we will update this link as we learn more.
