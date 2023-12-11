Watch CBS News
Local News

Body found at playground in NYC's Central Park, police say

By CBS New York Team

/ CBS New York

CBS News Live
CBS News New York Live

NEW YORK -- Police are investigating after a body was discovered Monday at a playground in Central Park

Investigators say a man was found dead at Heckscher Playground near Central Park South and 62nd Street. 

His cause of death remains under investigation. No further details have been released. 

CBS New York has a crew headed to the scene and we will update this link as we learn more.

CBS New York Team
wcbs-cbs2-new-york-logo.jpg

The CBS New York team is a group of experienced journalists who bring you the content on CBSNewYork.com.

First published on December 11, 2023 / 10:46 AM EST

© 2023 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.