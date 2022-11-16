Watch CBS News
Local News

NYPD investigating after 3-year-old found dead inside city-run shelter in Queens

By CBS New York Team

/ CBS New York

3-year-old found unresponsive at city shelter
3-year-old found unresponsive at city shelter 00:22

NEW YORK -- Police are searching for the person who killed a 3-year-old child in Elmhurst, Queens.

Officers responding to a 911 call found little Shaquan Butler unconscious with bruises all over his body inside a city-run shelter on Sunday.

An ambulance took him to a local hospital, where he died.

So far, there have been no arrests.

CBS2 will have more on this story on the News at 5 & 6 p.m.

CBS New York Team
wcbs-cbs2-new-york-logo.jpg

The CBS New York team is a group of experienced journalists who bring you the content on CBSNewYork.com.

First published on November 16, 2022 / 11:59 AM

© 2022 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.