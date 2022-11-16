NYPD investigating after 3-year-old found dead inside city-run shelter in Queens

NEW YORK -- Police are searching for the person who killed a 3-year-old child in Elmhurst, Queens.

Officers responding to a 911 call found little Shaquan Butler unconscious with bruises all over his body inside a city-run shelter on Sunday.

An ambulance took him to a local hospital, where he died.

So far, there have been no arrests.

