NYPD investigating after 2 shot in Williamsbridge section of Bronx

Two male victims wounded by gunfire in the Bronx

Two male victims wounded by gunfire in the Bronx

Two male victims wounded by gunfire in the Bronx

NEW YORK -- Gunfire broke out in the Bronx on Monday afternoon, leaving two people wounded.

CBS2's Tim McNicholas has the latest from the Williamsbridge section of the borough.

Police taped off much of the area around Decatur at East 201st Street.

Down the block, five officers were seen investigating the shooting, and right next to them were two small cones, which are often used to mark shell casings.

It all started just after 3 p.m. Police say one male was shot twice, once in the arm and once in the groin. Another was shot in the leg.

They both took themselves to hospitals, one to Montefiore and the other to St. Barnabas. Police say both are expected to survive.

McNicholas spoke to a man who was working in the area who said there is so much road construction happening that he didn't hear the shots, but knew something was wrong when he saw people frantically running from the area.

There was no immediate word from police on a motive or any information on the shooter or shooters.