Former NYPD inspector Howard Redmond pleads guilty to obstructing government investigation

NEW YORK -- A former NYPD inspector who was chief of Bill de Blasio's security detail when he was mayor pleaded guilty Wednesday to obstructing a government investigation.

Howard Redmond admitted he repeatedly impeded a New York City Department of Investigation probe into allegations de Blasio misused his security detail.

According to the DOI, Redmond tampered with evidence by deleting text messages.

As part of the plea, Redmond was fired from the NYPD, sentenced to a conditional discharge and ordered to serve 10 days of community services.

First published on August 9, 2023 / 7:14 PM

