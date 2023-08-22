NYPD: Imani Lucas, 29, charged with attempted murder after plowing into people in Midtown

NEW YORK -- Police say 29-year-old Imani Lucas is now facing charges for driving onto a sidewalk and plowing down several people late Sunday night in Midtown, Manhattan.

Lucas has been charged with seven counts of attempted murder, along with assault, reckless endangerment, leaving the scene of an accident and reckless driving.

Video showed the moment the car veered off the road and onto the sidewalk, knocking down seven people, sending bodies flying into the air. The video then showed the car speed off as quickly as it struck.

It happened at 36th Street and Sixth Avenue just before midnight.

Six men and one woman were injured. They range in age from 24-60, and have various head and arm injuries. The most serious injury, police said, is a 34-year-old woman listed in critical but stable condition.

Police said Lucas continued to the Queens Midtown Tunnel, then crashed into a car near the LIE and the Clearview Expressway. She was taken into custody and taken to the hospital for evaluation.