NYPD cracking down on trucks illegally selling cannabis products
NEW YORK -- The NYPD says illegal cannabis trucks are going up in smoke.
The department posted video of 19 vehicles seized off city streets for allegedly selling cannabis products without permits.
Police also issued six criminal court summonses.
New York state legalized marijuana last year for adults 21 and older, but the state's first licensed dispensaries aren't supposed to open until the end of the year.
