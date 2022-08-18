Watch CBS News
NYPD cracking down on trucks illegally selling cannabis products

By CBS New York Team

/ CBS New York

NYPD posts video of cannabis trucks taken off city streets
NYPD posts video of cannabis trucks taken off city streets 00:19

NEW YORK -- The NYPD says illegal cannabis trucks are going up in smoke.

The department posted video of 19 vehicles seized off city streets for allegedly selling cannabis products without permits.

Police also issued six criminal court summonses.

New York state legalized marijuana last year for adults 21 and older, but the state's first licensed dispensaries aren't supposed to open until the end of the year.

