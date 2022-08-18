NYPD cracking down on trucks illegally selling cannabis products

NYPD posts video of cannabis trucks taken off city streets

NEW YORK -- The NYPD says illegal cannabis trucks are going up in smoke.

The department posted video of 19 vehicles seized off city streets for allegedly selling cannabis products without permits.

Up in smoke. 19 illegal vehicles and cannibis seized off the streets of NYC. While others follow the rules, these trucks and their vendors don’t have permits so we took action! pic.twitter.com/DzjAyEl3Xc — Chief Jeffrey Maddrey (@NYPDChiefPatrol) August 17, 2022

Police also issued six criminal court summonses.

New York state legalized marijuana last year for adults 21 and older, but the state's first licensed dispensaries aren't supposed to open until the end of the year.