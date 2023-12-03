Watch CBS News
NYPD hunting for 2 suspects after officer struck by moped on Upper West Side

By CBS New York Team

CBS New York

NEW YORK -- Police are searching for two suspects after an officer was struck by a moped on the Upper West Side on Thursday afternoon near Riverside Park.

Investigators say the officer was attempting to apprehend a suspect near Riverside Drive and West 83rd Street for allegedly stealing a moped, when a second person struck the officer from behind while on a moped.

Both suspects fled the scene.

The officer suffered a broken leg.

Anyone with any information is asked to call the NYPD's Crime Stoppers hotline at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477), or for Spanish, 1-888-57-PISTA (74782). You can also submit a tip via their website or via DM on Twitter, @NYPDTips. All calls are kept confidential.  

CBS New York Team
The CBS New York team is a group of experienced journalists who bring you the content on CBSNewYork.com.

December 3, 2023

© 2023 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

