NYPD hunting for 2 suspects after officer struck by moped on Upper West Side

NYPD hunting for 2 suspects after officer struck by moped on Upper West Side

NYPD hunting for 2 suspects after officer struck by moped on Upper West Side

NEW YORK -- Police are searching for two suspects after an officer was struck by a moped on the Upper West Side on Thursday afternoon near Riverside Park.

Investigators say the officer was attempting to apprehend a suspect near Riverside Drive and West 83rd Street for allegedly stealing a moped, when a second person struck the officer from behind while on a moped.

Both suspects fled the scene.

The officer suffered a broken leg.

Anyone with any information is asked to call the NYPD's Crime Stoppers hotline at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477), or for Spanish, 1-888-57-PISTA (74782). You can also submit a tip via their website or via DM on Twitter, @NYPDTips. All calls are kept confidential.