NYPD celebrates members of Hispanic heritage

By CBS New York Team

CBS New York

NEW YORK -- There was a celebration of Hispanic heritage at One Police Plaza on Tuesday.

The event was a collaboration between the NYPD Hispanic Society and New York Dominican Officers.

Members of the NYPD's Hispanic community were honored for their accomplishments in the department.

Among those honored was Sgt. Special Assignment Carlos Nieves, who was recognized for his 33 years of service, including 17 years as a spokesperson for the department.

Actor Luis Guzman was also honored for his charitable work in the city.

First published on October 10, 2023 / 10:50 PM

© 2023 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

