NYPD: Group waving Israeli flags in Bay Ridge accused of attacking men who yelled "Free Palestine"

NEW YORK -- Tension over the Israel-Hamas war appears to be at the heart of a hate crime investigation in Brooklyn.

Police said people in three cars waving Israeli flags started yelling anti-Palestinian remarks at three men who were walking near 86th Street and 4th Avenue in Bay Ridge at around 11:30 p.m. Wednesday.

One of the men yelled back "Free Palestine," and the group got out of their cars and approached them.

According to police, the group punched and kicked an 18-year-old man and harassed the others, then got back into their cars and drove away.

The 18-year-old refused medical attention and police said he's OK.

Police believe the men targeted were of Arab or Palestinian decent.

It was not immediately clear how many suspects police are looking for.

Anyone with any information is asked to call the NYPD's Crime Stoppers hotline at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477), or for Spanish, 1-888-57-PISTA (74782). You can also submit a tip via their website or via DM on Twitter, @NYPDTips. All calls are kept confidential.