NYPD gives away prom attire for deserving students in Long Island City

By CBSNewYork Team

CBS New York

NEW YORK -- Some very deserving high school students are going to prom with a new outfit, thanks to an effort from the NYPD.

High school juniors and seniors got to pick out a dress or suit at Bryant High School in Long Island City on Saturday.

The NYPD held a donation drive and collected all kinds of formal attire and accessories.

New Yorkers donated more than 2,000 items to make sure the teens have a memorable night.

First published on April 30, 2022 / 7:49 PM

