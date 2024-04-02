Migrants, guns, ammunition and drugs found in basement of Bronx home, NYPD says

NEW YORK -- The NYPD recently made a drug and gun bust at a house where migrants were squatting.

Police said they responded to a 911 call at the home for a person with a gun on March 27. When they arrived they say they found the gunman and several people, most of them migrants, living in the basement with guns and drugs.

Surveillance video captured the moment cops rolled up on the house in the Bronx.

"Those guys have been next door for about six months, squatters. Landlord is in the process of trying to get them out," neighbor Alfred Munoz said.

The discovery happened on Hull Avenue in the Norwood section of the borough, across the street from a school. Police sources said migrants from Venezuela were squatting in the basement -- seven men, a woman, and a child under the age of 10.

"I was surprised because this is a relatively quiet neighborhood. These people have been the noisiest, been there about six months," Munoz said.

Video also shows people being taken away in handcuffs. Police said eight people were arrested. Some had priors, while others were wanted for previous crimes.

"Why are we there confronting people with guns, again, that shouldn't have them? We're talking about drugs around children," NYPD Chief of Patrol John Chell during a recent news briefing.

Police say after showing a search warrant they found guns, including a ghost gun, magazines for firearms, a box of ammunition, and bags of drugs filled with cocaine and ketamine.

Neighbors said they're relieved now that they're gone.

"There was like six or seven motorcycles coming and going. The house and cars with these big boom boxes, their music could be heard down the street," Munoz said.

CBS New York has learned the eight people who were arrested are facing several gun and drug charges. Bail was only set for the two caught with guns. Investigators said they are also looking into whether they're connected to a robbery ring in New Jersey.

CBS New York has not been able to reach the landlord.