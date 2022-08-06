NYPD detectives shoot gunmen who opened fire at party in Queens, 4 suspects injured

NEW YORK -- Plainclothes NYPD detectives exchanged gunfire with four suspects outside a party overnight in Queens.

The suspects were shot and one is in critical condition, CBS2's Christina Fan reported Saturday.

Surveillance video shows chaos as partygoers hopped fences trying to flee from gunfire that erupted Friday near 219th Street and 130th Avenue in Laurelton.

Neighbors said the shots were so loud, they thought they were fireworks.

"That's when I went to the bathroom. I looked out the window and I saw the kids were screaming, and then they started jumping over my fence and coming into my yard," said Sophia Steadman-Franklin.

Police said neighbors expressed concern about the large gathering before things got our of hand, which prompted members of the Violent Crime Squad to put an unmarked car with plainclothes detectives on the block.

Around 11:30 p.m., the detectives saw men approach the intersection. Two groups then exchanged fire.

"It was about 75 to 100 people at this party, and now you have a group of males firing into this group of people who were partying," said NYPD Chief of Patrol Jeff Maddrey.

Realizing danger was imminent, police said detectives engaged the suspects, injuring and arresting four of them.

The suspect are 16, 17, 18, and 24 years old. At least two of them have a criminal history.

Police said they recovered three guns.

Maddrey said the shooting illustrates "how gun violence continues to beleaguer our communities. And again, I implore members of our community that it's so important to work together with your police so we can put an end to this gun violence."

The 18-year-old suspect was in critical condition. None of the officers involved were injured, police said.