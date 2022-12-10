NYPD Det. Michael Black leaves hospital after falling from helicopter during training exercise

NYPD officer hurt after falling from helicopter during training

NEW YORK -- An NYPD officer who was injured after falling from a helicopter during a training exercise has been released from the hospital.

A line of officers greeted Det. Michael Black as he left Jacobi Hospital on Friday.

During a recent training exercise, one of our Emergency Service Unit Detectives was severely injured.



Today, he left Jacobi Hospital surrounded by his fellow Finest. On behalf of the entire NYPD, we wish him a speedy & full recovery! pic.twitter.com/hICbgI4afS — Commissioner Sewell (@NYPDPC) December 9, 2022

Black had been in the hospital since Dec. 1, when police say he injured his leg after falling 20 feet at the police academy in College Point.

We're told a rope was not hooked up properly.