NYPD Det. Michael Black leaves hospital after falling from helicopter during training exercise
NEW YORK -- An NYPD officer who was injured after falling from a helicopter during a training exercise has been released from the hospital.
A line of officers greeted Det. Michael Black as he left Jacobi Hospital on Friday.
Black had been in the hospital since Dec. 1, when police say he injured his leg after falling 20 feet at the police academy in College Point.
We're told a rope was not hooked up properly.
