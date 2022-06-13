Watch CBS News
NYPD data: Nearly 1,100 officers left the force through May 31

NEW YORK -- A large number of NYPD officers have left the force as gun violence continues to plague the city.

According to NYPD data nearly, 1,100 officers have retired on resigned as of May 31.

That's compared to nearly 2,700 officers who either retired or resigned during all of 2021.

During an interview on Monday morning, Mayor Eric Adams said he is not concerned, adding that the NYPD has a new recruiting campaign.

The mayor also said working for the police department is an amazing career.

