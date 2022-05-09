NYPD cruiser bursts into flames after crash in Sunset Park, Brooklyn
NEW YORK -- An NYPD cruiser burst into flames after a crash Sunday in Brooklyn.
We're told it was driving through an intersection with its lights and sirens on when a BMW slammed into it.
It happened around 10:45 p.m. at 65th Street and Eighth Avenue and Sunset Park.
Two officers were taken to the hospital with minor injuries.
Police said the 39-year-old driver of the BMW initially ran from the scene, but later returned and was taken into custody for leaving the scene of an accident.
