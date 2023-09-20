Watch CBS News
Video shows NYPD response to help stroke victim aboard cruise ship

By CBS New York Team

/ CBS New York

NEW YORK -- Police have released video of a helicopter rescue at sea.

Over the weekend, members of the NYPD's Special Ops Quick Response team raced to a cruise ship 20 miles off the coast of Brooklyn.

A team member was lowered to bring up a man reportedly suffering a stroke.

The man was then flown to a local hospital for further treatment.

September 19, 2023

