Video shows NYPD response to help stroke victim aboard cruise ship

NEW YORK -- Police have released video of a helicopter rescue at sea.

Over the weekend, members of the NYPD's Special Ops Quick Response team raced to a cruise ship 20 miles off the coast of Brooklyn.

Over the weekend, members of the Special Operations were requested by the @USCG to assist in removing a stroke victim aboard a cruise ship, 20 miles out to sea



Aviation lowered SCUBA & ESU Tac-Medic members, & the patient was packaged, hoisted & transported to a local hospital pic.twitter.com/XYsFFRrwzg — NYPD Special Ops (@NYPDSpecialops) September 19, 2023

A team member was lowered to bring up a man reportedly suffering a stroke.

The man was then flown to a local hospital for further treatment.