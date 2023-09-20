Video shows NYPD response to help stroke victim aboard cruise ship
NEW YORK -- Police have released video of a helicopter rescue at sea.
Over the weekend, members of the NYPD's Special Ops Quick Response team raced to a cruise ship 20 miles off the coast of Brooklyn.
A team member was lowered to bring up a man reportedly suffering a stroke.
The man was then flown to a local hospital for further treatment.
