NYPD crime stats show shootings and homicides down, but overall crime up
NEW YORK -- Gun violence is down in New York City, but overall crime is up by double digits.
Newly released statistics from the NYPD show a 29.1% drop in shooting incidents last month compared to the same time period last year, and a 38% decrease in homicides.
However, overall crime continues to skyrocket, with a 34.2% increase. Those numbers are being fueled by surges in grand larcenies, robberies and burglaries.
CLICK HERE for more information
Thanks for reading CBS NEWS.
Create your free account or log in
for more features.
for more features.