NYPD crime stats show shootings and homicides down, but overall crime up

NEW YORK -- Gun violence is down in New York City, but overall crime is up by double digits.

Newly released statistics from the NYPD show a 29.1% drop in shooting incidents last month compared to the same time period last year, and a 38% decrease in homicides.

However, overall crime continues to skyrocket, with a 34.2% increase. Those numbers are being fueled by surges in grand larcenies, robberies and burglaries.

