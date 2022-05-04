Watch CBS News

NYPD crime stats show shootings and homicides down, but overall crime up

By CBSNewYork Team

/ CBS New York

NEW YORK -- Gun violence is down in New York City, but overall crime is up by double digits. 

Newly released statistics from the NYPD show a 29.1% drop in shooting incidents last month compared to the same time period last year, and a 38% decrease in homicides. 

However, overall crime continues to skyrocket, with a 34.2% increase. Those numbers are being fueled by surges in grand larcenies, robberies and burglaries. 

First published on May 4, 2022 / 7:28 AM

