NYPD Community Affairs Bureau hosts a Harlem baby shower for hundreds of moms-to-be

NEW YORK -- The NYPD Community Affairs Bureau hosted a community baby shower Wednesday in Harlem for 450 moms-to-be.

The event was part of a partnership between the NYPD and corporate sponsors, including Verizon and Etna Health.

The celebration featured giveaways of essentials like diapers, clothes and toys.

"We see that the city needs community baby showers like this," Det. Fred Washington said. "We're doing a five-borough tour right now ... Today is the last stop. We had over 1,500 people at the last four events, and right now, we've got close to 500."

All the items given out Wednesday were donated by corporate sponsors and distributed for free.

