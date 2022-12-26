Watch CBS News
NYPD: Roland Codrington arrested in violent spree that includes 2 stabbing deaths, 3 assaults

By CBS New York Team

/ CBS New York

NEW YORK - The NYPD announced a break in multiple cases after pulling a car over on Christmas Eve. 

"Further investigation revealed that this person was involved in a violent spree beginning December 19 ended December 23," said NYPD Chief of Detectives James Essig. 

Police say Roland Codrington stabbed and killed two people, including a 60-year-old pediatrician in Marcus Garvey Park. 

They say he also assaulted three others in separate cases. 

Codrington is being charged with murder. 

First published on December 26, 2022 / 12:47 PM

