NYPD: Roland Codrington arrested in violent spree that includes 2 stabbing deaths, 3 assaults

NEW YORK - The NYPD announced a break in multiple cases after pulling a car over on Christmas Eve.

"Further investigation revealed that this person was involved in a violent spree beginning December 19 ended December 23," said NYPD Chief of Detectives James Essig.

Police say Roland Codrington stabbed and killed two people, including a 60-year-old pediatrician in Marcus Garvey Park.

They say he also assaulted three others in separate cases.

Codrington is being charged with murder.