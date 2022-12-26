NYPD: Roland Codrington arrested in violent spree that includes 2 stabbing deaths, 3 assaults
NEW YORK - The NYPD announced a break in multiple cases after pulling a car over on Christmas Eve.
"Further investigation revealed that this person was involved in a violent spree beginning December 19 ended December 23," said NYPD Chief of Detectives James Essig.
Police say Roland Codrington stabbed and killed two people, including a 60-year-old pediatrician in Marcus Garvey Park.
They say he also assaulted three others in separate cases.
Codrington is being charged with murder.
