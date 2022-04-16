Watch CBS News

NYPD: 2 wanted after shots fired on Bronx subway, no injuries

By CBSNewYork Team

/ CBS New York

NYPD: 2 wanted after shots fired on Bronx subway 00:25

NEW YORK -- Police are looking for two suspects after shots were fired on a subway train in the Bronx.

According to NYPD, it happened just before 2 a.m. on a 4 train at the Fordham Road station. No one was hurt.

Police said they're looking for a man and a woman, both in their 20s.

The suspects reportedly got away on the northbound platform heading toward Burnside Avenue.

Trains were delayed, but have since resumed.

Click here to check the latest MTA alerts.

CBSNewYork Team
wcbs-cbs2-new-york-logo.jpg

The CBSNewYork team is a group of experienced journalists who bring you the content on CBSNewYork.com.

First published on April 16, 2022 / 9:15 AM

© 2022 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.