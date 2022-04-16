NYPD: 2 wanted after shots fired on Bronx subway, no injuries

NYPD: 2 wanted after shots fired on Bronx subway

NEW YORK -- Police are looking for two suspects after shots were fired on a subway train in the Bronx.

According to NYPD, it happened just before 2 a.m. on a 4 train at the Fordham Road station. No one was hurt.

Police said they're looking for a man and a woman, both in their 20s.

The suspects reportedly got away on the northbound platform heading toward Burnside Avenue.

Trains were delayed, but have since resumed.

