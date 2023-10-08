Watch CBS News
Local News

NYPD: Bicyclist in critical condition after being struck by car in Dyker Heights

By CBS New York Team

/ CBS New York

CBS News Live
CBS News New York Live

NEW YORK -- A bicyclist is in critical condition after being hit by a car in Brooklyn.

It happened on 73rd Street near 13th Avenue in Dyker Heights just before 1 p.m. on Sunday.

The 19-year-old person on the bicycle was rushed to the hospital.

Video from the scene shows an SUV on the curb, right up against a sidewalk bench.

Police said the driver stayed on the scene.

The cause of the crash is under investigation. 

CBS New York Team
wcbs-cbs2-new-york-logo.jpg

The CBS New York team is a group of experienced journalists who bring you the content on CBSNewYork.com.

First published on October 8, 2023 / 4:53 PM

© 2023 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.