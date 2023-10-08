NYPD: Bicyclist in critical condition after being struck by car in Dyker Heights
NEW YORK -- A bicyclist is in critical condition after being hit by a car in Brooklyn.
It happened on 73rd Street near 13th Avenue in Dyker Heights just before 1 p.m. on Sunday.
The 19-year-old person on the bicycle was rushed to the hospital.
Video from the scene shows an SUV on the curb, right up against a sidewalk bench.
Police said the driver stayed on the scene.
The cause of the crash is under investigation.
