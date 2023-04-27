Watch CBS News
Feds, NYPD take 4 into custody after raiding building in Red Hook, Brooklyn gang investigation

NEW YORK -- Exclusive video shows a raid involving federal agents in Brooklyn

The NYPD and Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives took four people into custody, sources told CBS2. 

Video shows heavily-armed law enforcement officers outside a building on Columbia Street in Red Hook. 

The raid was the result of a long-term investigation into a gang allegedly involved in drugs and guns in the area, the sources said. 

