NYPD: Angelina Cando, 30, facing charges for setting Pride flag on fire outside Little Prince restaurant in SoHo

NEW YORK -- Police say a woman seen on video setting a Pride flag on fire outside a Manhattan restaurant has been arrested.

Investigators say a tip helped identify the suspect, who lives about 10 minutes away from the crime scene.

Surveillance video showed a white SUV pull up to Little Prince restaurant around 1:30 a.m. Monday in SoHo. A woman got out of the vehicle, then took out a lighter and set the Pride flag on fire.

The flames also spread to an apartment above.

Police identified the suspect as 30-year-old Angelina Cando. She was arrested Tuesday on the Lower East Side.

Cando now faces multiple hate crime charges, including arson, criminal mischief and reckless endangerment.

Police say she was arrested twice earlier this year -- once for a domestic dispute, and another for allegedly pulling a knife on someone. She remains in police custody as she awaits her arraignment.

Meanwhile, a new Pride flag has been hung outside the restaurant.