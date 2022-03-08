NYPD among those urging New Yorkers to be vigilant about cybersecurity

NEW YORK -- There is a warning about possible retaliation from Russia.

Businesses and residents are urged to re-evaluate their cybersecurity.

The NYPD, the city's chief technology officer, and Sen. Kirsten Gillibrand outlined three tips for cyber safety on Monday.

The first "S" is securing your account with strong passwords, and different passwords for each account.

Second is keeping up to date on the latest software updates, which usually have the latest security installed.

Third is staying vigilant, as it relates to suspicious emails, direct messages, and promises of free items.