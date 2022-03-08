Watch CBS News

NYPD among those urging New Yorkers to be vigilant about cybersecurity

By CBSNewYork Team

/ CBS New York

New Yorkers urged to reevaluate cybersecurity 00:54

NEW YORK -- There is a warning about possible retaliation from Russia.

Businesses and residents are urged to re-evaluate their cybersecurity.

The NYPD, the city's chief technology officer, and Sen. Kirsten Gillibrand outlined three tips for cyber safety on Monday.

The first "S" is securing your account with strong passwords, and different passwords for each account.

Second is keeping up to date on the latest software updates, which usually have the latest security installed.

Third is staying vigilant, as it relates to suspicious emails, direct messages, and promises of free items. 

CBSNewYork Team
The CBSNewYork team is a group of experienced journalists who bring you the content on CBSNewYork.com.

First published on March 7, 2022 / 7:32 PM

© 2022 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

