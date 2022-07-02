561 new police officers join the NYPD
NEW YORK -- Hundreds of new police officers joined the NYPD Friday.
There were 561 graduates from the NYPD Academy this year.
They took the oath to serve the city during the graduation ceremony.
Commissioner Keechant Sewell and Mayor Eric Adams, a former NYPD officer himself, welcomed the new officers to the department with a confetti celebration falling from the rafters of Madison Square Garden.
