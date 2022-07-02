561 new police officers join the NYPD

NEW YORK -- Hundreds of new police officers joined the NYPD Friday.

There were 561 graduates from the NYPD Academy this year.

Join us for the graduation of our NYPD police recruits. https://t.co/4X0KMpDCyt — NYPD NEWS (@NYPDnews) July 1, 2022

They took the oath to serve the city during the graduation ceremony.

Commissioner Keechant Sewell and Mayor Eric Adams, a former NYPD officer himself, welcomed the new officers to the department with a confetti celebration falling from the rafters of Madison Square Garden.