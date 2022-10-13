NYPD: Abduction on Long Island sparks police chase, crash in Brooklyn

NEW YORK -- There was a chaotic scene in Brooklyn overnight after an abduction on Long Island sparked a police chase.

Around 10:30 p.m., Suffolk County police chased a silver Toyota along the Belt Parkway. Police said a woman -- either the girlfriend or ex-girlfriend of the suspect -- was being held in the vehicle against her will.

The chase ended at the corner of 12th Avenue and 86th Street in Dyker Heights, where Suffolk police and the NYPD were able to box the car in.

Police said the 33-year-old suspect behind the wheel resisted arrest, injuring two officers. He also had injuries to his face and was taken to the hospital, but it's unclear if those injuries were sustained during the arrest.

Two NYPD cars also collided at the scene, and three officers were treated for minor injuries.

"We saw three cops chasing one car, speeding -- going at least 80 miles -- this way. A state trooper, like four detect[ive]s and a whole swarm of cops coming this way," one person who lives in the neighborhood said.

"I heard about eight or 10 pass by my house. Then I started looking out the window, more and more came by. Then I heard a helicopter," another witness added. "Stuff like this doesn't really happen too often, so it's pretty crazy."

Police said the woman being held inside the car was not hurt.