NYPD: 9-year-old girl found dead in Brooklyn apartment

NEW YORK -- The NYPD is investigating after a 9-year-old girl was found dead in a Brooklyn apartment.

Police said when they arrived at the fourth-floor apartment in Crown Heights the little girl was unconscious and unresponsive. She was pronounced dead at the scene, CBS2's Thalia Perez reported.

They said it all unfolded just after 1 p.m. on Sunday at 571 Lincoln Place.

Located below the building is a restaurant. Perez spoke with the owner who said he has seen the little girl before.

"The superintendent came at probably about 1:15. About 10 minutes later he came out and he was kind of ashen-faced. Shortly thereafter, all of a sudden police and the paramedics and everything came," Bart Hubbuch said. "Everyone in this part of the neighborhood knew the people, knew of them."

Police also said there was trauma to the child's body, adding are still investigating exactly what happened.

Police said the medical examiner will determine the exact cause of death.