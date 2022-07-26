Watch CBS News
NYPD: 7 people shot within 1 hour across New York City

By CBS New York Team

/ CBS New York

NEW YORK - The NYPD says seven people were shot across the city within the span of an hour. 

Two of the victims were attending a vigil in Red Hook, Brooklyn. 

Police said a 30-year-old man was shot in the arm and a 32-year-old was shot in the leg around 11 p.m. on Clinton Street. 

The men said they heard gunfire and then realized they had been shot. Both are listed in stable condition at Methodist Hospital. 

Police said five other people were hurt in shootings across Queens, Brooklyn and the Bronx. 

Anyone with information about the violence is asked to call the NYPD's Crime Stoppers hotline at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477), or for Spanish, 1-888-57-PISTA (74782). You can also submit a tip via their website or via DM on Twitter, @NYPDTips. All calls are kept confidential.  

First published on July 26, 2022

© 2022 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

