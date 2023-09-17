Watch CBS News
NYPD: 5 women robbed by moped rider in the Bronx since July

By CBS New York Team

/ CBS New York

NEW YORK -- Police are looking for a moped rider who's been robbing women in the Bronx

Five incidents were reported between July and August in the Wakefield, Kingsbridge and Norwood neighborhoods. 

In all five cases, the rider stopped and stole purses, jewelry and cellphones from women walking by. 

The women, all between 24 and 52 years old, suffered minor injuries. 

Anyone with any information is asked to call the NYPD's Crime Stoppers hotline at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477), or for Spanish, 1-888-57-PISTA (74782). You can also submit a tip via their website or via DM on Twitter, @NYPDTips. All calls are kept confidential.    

First published on September 17, 2023 / 10:44 AM

