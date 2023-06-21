NYPD: 35-year-old man stabbed to death in Washington Square Park

Man dies after being stabbed in the chest in Washington Square Park

NEW YORK -- Police responded Wednesday afternoon to Washington Square Park for reports of a stabbing.

Chopper 2 was over the scene.

Police said a 35-year-old man was stabbed in the chest. He was transported to Lenox Hill Healthplex in Greenwich Village in critical condition, but later died.

Police said two males were seen running from the scene.

No arrests have been made.