Watch CBS News
Local News

NYPD: 35-year-old man stabbed to death in Washington Square Park

By CBS New York Team

/ CBS New York

Man dies after being stabbed in the chest in Washington Square Park
Man dies after being stabbed in the chest in Washington Square Park 00:19

NEW YORK -- Police responded Wednesday afternoon to Washington Square Park for reports of a stabbing.

Chopper 2 was over the scene.

Police said a 35-year-old man was stabbed in the chest. He was transported to Lenox Hill Healthplex in Greenwich Village in critical condition, but later died.

Police said two males were seen running from the scene.

No arrests have been made.

CBS New York Team
wcbs-cbs2-new-york-logo.jpg

The CBS New York team is a group of experienced journalists who bring you the content on CBSNewYork.com.

First published on June 21, 2023 / 5:41 PM

© 2023 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.