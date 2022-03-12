Watch CBS News

NYPD: 3 men stabbed or slashed at Standard Hotel in Lower Manhattan

3 injured in stabbing/slashing at Standard Hotel in Manhattan 00:16

NEW YORK -- Three men are recovering Saturday morning after they were stabbed or slashed during an argument at a hotel in the Meatpacking District.

According to police, it happened after an apparent argument with security at the Standard Hotel's club.

The was no immediate word on any arrests.

First published on March 12, 2022 / 7:52 AM

