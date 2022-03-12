NYPD: 3 men stabbed or slashed at Standard Hotel in Lower Manhattan

3 injured in stabbing/slashing at Standard Hotel in Manhattan

NEW YORK -- Three men are recovering Saturday morning after they were stabbed or slashed during an argument at a hotel in the Meatpacking District.

According to police, it happened after an apparent argument with security at the Standard Hotel's club.

The was no immediate word on any arrests.

